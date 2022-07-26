Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Announces Awards Timeline – Film News in Brief

The Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild has announced its awards timeline.

The 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) returns to The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2023.

The MUAHS Awards honors outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of MUAHS, Local 706.

The 2022-2023 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Timeline:

• Submissions Open for TV & Feature Film – Oct. 31

• Submissions Close for Entries – Nov. 30 (5:00 pm PT)

• Nominations Voting Begins – Dec. 16

• Nominations Voting Closes – Jan. 6. 2023

• Nominations Announced – Jan. 11, 2023

• Final Online Voting Begins – Jan. 23, 2023

• Final Online Voting Closes. – Feb. 3, 2023 (5:00 pm PT)

• Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala – Feb. 11, 2023

*Dates subject to change

BAFTA Announces 2022 Yugo BAFTA Student Award Winners And $20,000 Special Jury Prize

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the winners of the 2022 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards during a two-night ceremony on July 21-22 in Los Angeles. Shuhao Tse, a student from New York University, won the Special Jury Prize of $20,000 for his film “Found,” which also won the event’s Documentary award. The decision came from the jury that consisted of actress Angela Sarafyan, director Anthony Hemingway, director Domee Shi, writer Lucy Alibar and cinematographer Natalie Kingston.

Other winners include the Animation award going to Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Nicolas Mayeur, Etienne Moulin, Hadrien Pinot, Lisa Vicente, Philippine Singer and Alice Letailleur from Pôle 3D, France for “Les Larmes de la Seine.” The Live Action award went to Shulamit Lifshitz and Oriel Berkovits from The Ma’aleh School of Television, Film & the Arts, Israel for “Girl No. 60427.”

“It is truly remarkable to witness the talent of these emerging filmmakers across the globe. The student finalists continue to set the bar higher every year, paving the path and setting a precedent for future filmmakers. BAFTA is thrilled to be a part of their success and to be an advocate for their professional growth for years to come,” said Kathryn Busby, chair of the BAFTA North America Board.