AMPAS Promotes Jenny Galante to Executive VP Revenue and Business Development – Film News in Brief

Jenny Galante has been promoted to executive VP of revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.

She will report directly to Kramer. In the newly-created position, she will be responsible for driving global revenue growth across plaforms including special events, member initiatives, international programs, digital platforms, the Academy Screening Room, talent development and inclusion programs, and the Academy Museum, Margaret Herrick Library, Science and Technology Council, and Academy Film Archive.

Galante, who joined AMPAS in 2013, had been serving as Senior VP of Business Development. Before the Academy, she managed corporate sponsorships for the Sundance Film Festival and Institute.

She will continue to oversee the Academy’s strategic brand partnerships and lead in the development of integrated marketing opportunities for Oscars sponsors and advertisers.

“We are embarking on a new chapter of evolution and growth at the Academy, and this newly created position and department will play a key role in our advancement. Developing a healthy, diversified, and sustainable base of support is critical to the achievement of our mission,” said Kramer. “Jenny is an innovative, results-driven leader who will build upon her fundraising and revenue development successes to help define our future.”