Jon Favreau to Receive Distinguished Artisan Award From Makeup & Hairstylist Guild – Film News in Brief

The Makeup and Hairstylist Guild will be honoring Jon Favreau with their Distinguished Artisan Award at the 9th Annual MUAHS Awards on Feb. 29.

“Jon Favreau’s list of creative, exotic, and memorable characters lives on in his plethora of films, television movies and series. Jon is the ultimate collaborator who has worked alongside many 706 artists to help create memorable characters of all kinds in a myriad of different roles. We are thrilled to present the Artisan award to Jon as he is highly respected by make-up artists and hair stylists worldwide,” said Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

Favreau is currently showrunner and executive producer of “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” which garnered 39 Emmy Award nominations, winning 14 Emmys as well as numerous nominations and awards; and “The Book of Boba Fett” for Disney+. Favreau, no stranger to the “Star Wars” galaxy, has played roles in both the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated series and in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Presenting Jon Favreau with the Distinguished Artisan Award is Ming-Na Wen, currently the star in “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian.

Filmmaker Daniel Adams Launches Mooncusser Filmworks

“The Lightkeepers” filmmaker has launched the new production company, which will focus on projects “with historical backdrops that also have compelling contemporary relevance.”

The company’s first film, “The Walk,” recently wrapped production and is currently being shopped for distribution. Directed by Adams, who also co-wrote the script alongside prison reform/civil rights activist George Powell, the story is set amid the court-ordered forced integration of the Boston School System in 1974. The film stars Justin Chatwin, Terrence Howard, Malcolm McDowell, Jeremy Piven, Katie Douglas, Lovie Simone and Anastasiya Mitrunen, is executive produced by Alex Nazarenko, and produced by Michael Mailer (“Blind,” “The Ledge”), Hank Blumenthal and Paul W. Hazen.

The follow up project is “The Panic,” a drama set in New York City around the financial crisis of 1907, following J. Pierpont Morgan, one of the most powerful bankers in history, and Charles Barney, who, as president of the Knickerbocker Trust, was involved in a scandal that brought down financial markets across the globe. Also written and directed by Adams, the film is slated to go into production this summer, with Nazarenko and Mailer as executive poducer and producer respectively.

Adams is repped by Eric Williams and Evan Anglin at Zero Gravity Management. Mailer is repped by James Crane at Buchwald.

WarnerMedia OneFifty Acquires “Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance” for HBO Max

In partnership with LDR Creative, WarnerMedia One Fifty will launch the groundbreaking documentary on HBO Max, where the film will stream exclusively in the U.S. beginning Feb. 1, kicking off programming celebrating Black History Month.

From filmmaker Khadifa Wong, the film traces the history of jazz dance from its origins in Africa and follows the evolution through each decade and genre while exploring and commenting on the political and social influences that shaped the artistry of today. With frank conversations about topics including appropriation, racism, socialism, and sexism, the film features special appearances by Debbie Allen, George Faison, Chita Rivera, Camille A. Brown, and Thomas F. DeFrantz. “Uprooted” also showcases the works of the Nicholas Brothers, Pepsi Bethel, Jack Cole, Katherine Dunham, Bob Fosse, and Gene Kelly among other leading industry experts, award-winning choreographers, and legendary performers.

The idea for the documentary came from leading educator/choreographer Zak Nemorin. “Uprooted” is produced by Lisa Donmall-Reeve, with Kimberley Browning as associate producer. The film’s innovative and immersive visuals are created by director of photography Matt Simpkins, with editor Joan Gill Amorim.