USC Will Celebrate John Singleton All Year Long – Film News in Brief

USC School of Cinematic Arts, African American Cinema Society and Visions & Voices announce “John Singleton: A Celebration” screening series

The USC School of Cinematic Arts, African American Cinema Society and Visions & Voices will present “John Singleton: A Celebration,” a year-long tribute to the beloved filmmaker and SCA alumnus, Elizabeth M. Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, announced Tuesday. The tribute events will include a special screening series of Singleton’s most notable films, featuring conversations with select cast and crew. Screenings will take place on the USC Campus and are free and open to the public, with RSVP required.

Singleton, a TV and film director, screenwriter, producer and USC alumnus, died April 29, 2019 at the age of 51. He graduated in 1990 from the SCA’s Filmic Writing program, which is now called the John Wells Division of Writing for Screen & Television. While at USC, he won the Jack Nicholson Screenwriting Award, given to a promising film school student, two years in a row: first in 1988 for his script “Twilight Time,” then the following year for the script of “Boyz n the Hood,” which he wrote as his senior thesis on a campus library computer.

The tribute events will kick off Friday, September 9 with a screening of Singleton’s debut film “Boyz n the Hood,” for which he earned two Oscar nominations in Best Director and Original Best Screenplay. A conversation with select cast and crew moderated by filmmaker Robert Townsend will follow the screening.

The full screening series line-up is listed below:

Boyz n the Hood (1991): 7:00pm on Friday, September 9th, 2022 – Norris Cinema Theatre

Poetic Justice (1993): 7:00pm on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 – Ray Stark Family Theatre

Higher Learning (1995): 7:00pm on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 – Ray Stark Family Theatre

Rosewood (1997): 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 – Ray Stark Family Theatre

Shaft (2000): 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 – Ray Stark Family Theatre

Baby Boy (2001): 7:00pm on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 – Ray Stark Family Theatre. Guests include: Tyrese Gibson

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003): 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 – Venue TBD

Four Brothers (2005): 7:00pm on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 – Ray Stark Family Theatre

Amazon shares official trailer for Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny”

Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which won Sundance’s Dramatic Grand Jury Prize, has a new trailer from Amazon. The film is set to hit theaters on November 23, with a Prime Video streaming premiere following it on December 16.

Jusu’s film follows Aisha, played by Anna Diop, a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal who is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple, played by Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector, living in New York City. Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As her son’s arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is working to piece together.

