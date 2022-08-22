Brendan Fraser to Receive Toronto Tribute Award for Performance – Film News in Brief

Brendan Fraser will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in A24’s upcoming film “The Whale.”

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey announced the news. “Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power and nuance in ‘The Whale,’” Bailey said. “This former Torontonian has been an action star, a screen comic and a romantic lead. We’re thrilled to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the finest performances of the year.”

Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” tells the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. The A24 film is based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter and also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton. It is being distributed in Canada by Elevation Pictures.

Past recipients honored in the acting category were Jessica Chastain and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2021, Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins in 2020 and Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix in 2019.

TIFF previously announced that Sam Mendes would receive the Ebert Director honor in conjunction with his latest film “Empire of Light,” which he wrote, directed and produced. Mendes won the best director Oscar for “American Beauty,” which premiered at TIFF in 1999. In addition, the ensemble cast of “My Policeman” will be honored with a Performance award.

The TIFF Tribute Awards will return to an in-person gala fundraiser during the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 at Fairmont Royal York Hotel.