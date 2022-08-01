‘Devotion’ Trailer With Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell; Sundance Institute Launches Latine Fellowship – Film News in Brief

Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell are taking off in the official trailer for “Devotion,” the new drama set to release this Thanksgiving.

Based on the nonfiction book by Adam Makos, “Devotion” focuses on the military careers of Jesse Brown (Majors) and Tom Hudner (Powell), two elite Navy fighter pilots who served during the Korean War. In spite of the racism that Brown experiences as one of the first Black aviators, he forms a close camaraderie with the white Hudner, and the two go on to work together as wingmen in several battles, including the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

Along with Majors and Powell, “Devotion” also stars Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski. J.D. Dillard directs the film from a screenplay by J.D. Dillard from a screenplay by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. H. Stewart. Dillard and Powell executive produce while Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill produce for Columbia Pictures. The film was initially intended to open via a platform release throughout October, but Sony Pictures will now give the film a wide release during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Devotion” flies into theaters on Nov. 23. Watch the full trailer below.

Sundance Institute Launches Latine Program and Announces 2022 Fellows and Collab Scholarship Recipients

The Sundance Institute announced the launch of the Latine Fellowship and Collab Scholarship, created to make a significant impact on Latinx representation in media. It will provide six emerging Latinx artists who have been previously supported by the Institute with a year-long multi-disciplinary fellowship experience beginning in August 2022 and unrestricted non-recoupable grants of $10,000. In addition, the program provides fellowships and scholarships to 11 emerging Latinx artists, offering professional development opportunities and networking opportunities.

The fellows selected for the 2022 Sundance Institute Latine Fellowship are:

Ashley Alvarez (writer) and Michael León (co-writer and director) with “Crabs in a Barrel” (U.S.): When her talentless frenemy is anointed the “future of Latinx voices,” a struggling Latina writer sets out to sabotage the unearned opportunity. After failing to recruit her friends to join her crusade, she gets a lucky break when she learns her rival isn’t exactly who she says she is.

Luna X. Moya (director/producer/editor/DP) with “What the Pier Gave Us” (U.S.): A visually poetic film about immigrants who fish at a New York City pier. In five vignettes, What the Pier Gave Us lyrically captures the seasonal changes of a pier in a year.

Marilyn Oliva (director/producer) with “Chalate” (U.S.): A grandmother teaches her young granddaughter valuable life lessons while they make ends meet selling what they can in the small market of Chalatenango, El Salvador.

George Pérez (creator/writer) with “Los Cubanos” (U.S.): Forced to flee Castro’s Cuba in 1980, a husband and wife make the gut-wrenching decision to abandon their daughter. Now, in a menacing and uncertain America, they’ll do anything to protect their other child; becoming drug traffickers and assassins, echoing the past they left behind.

Cat Rodríguez (divisor/performer) with “Untitled Bikini Bodybuilding Project” (U.S.): A hybrid theater and live-stream performance that uses a female bodybuilding competition as an allegory for questions about race, class, gender, and climate.

The artists selected for the 2022 Sundance Institute Latine Collab Scholarship are: