Outfest Expands Screenwriting Lab in Partnership with Netflix — Film News in Brief

Created in 1997 as a screenwriting contest, the Outfest Screenwriting Lab has become the cornerstone of Outfest’s education and creative development programming.

As the arts, media and entertainment organization celebrates its 40th anniversary, and the lab its 25th, Outfest has expanded the program with the support of partner Netflix, waiving submission fees for all applicants and providing grants for each of the selected screenwriters to help financially support them.

“Everyone knows that a great film, a great series, a great story begins with the screenplay,” stated Outfest executive director, Damien S. Navarro. “Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Screenwriting Lab was Outfest’s first foray outside of our namesake festival. The expanded partnership with Netflix allows us to further expand the reach and impact of this heralded program.”

This year, 10 LGBTQIA+ screenwriters will participate in the week-long intensive lab. The program takes place virtually in October, making it accessible for storytellers across the globe.

There, the fellows receive one-on-one mentorship from top showrunners, studios and network executives, and writers who offer professional development, scriptwriting support, and insight into the latest trends within the industry. The 2022 roster of mentors includes: showrunners Jaclyn Moore (“Dear White People,” “Queer as Folk”), Alvaro Rodriguez (“Seis Manos,” “American Rust”), Micah Schraft (“Mrs. America”) and Mikko Alanne (“The Long Road Home”); writers Eduardo Cisneros, Chuck Hayward and MW Wilson; execs. Manny Jaquez, Bianca Quesada, David Ruby, Andrew Wang and Julie Waters; and industry reps Biz Hurst, Clifford Murry, Cora Olson and Martin To.

The partnership between Outfest and Netflix is part of the streamer’s Fund for Creative Equity, an effort to help create more behind-the-camera opportunities for underrepresented communities within the TV and film industries.

“Working with Netflix to provide further financial assistance for creators, whether it is removing the financial barrier to apply or by giving out grants to each of our screenwriting fellows, helps us further deliver on Outfest’s mission to empower LGBTQIA+ storytellers,” added Outfest artistic director Faridah Gbadamosi. “We are excited to continue building up the next generation of Hollywood’s storytellers.”

Applications for the Outfest Screenwriting Lab are now open.

Andy Garcia (as Billy) and Adria Arjona (Sophie) in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and HBO Max’s “Father of the Bride.” Claudette Barius

HBO Max Releases ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake Trailer

HBO Max has released the first trailer for “Father of the Bride,” the new romantic comedy starring Andy Garcia.

The film is the third adaptation of the 1949 Edward Streeter novel “Father of the Bride,” which has previously been the basis for film versions starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, in 1950, and with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, in 1991. Each incarnation follows the story of a father who is blindsided when his daughter unexpectedly announces her engagement to her recent boyfriend, and struggles to cope with the stressful wedding preparations.

The newest “Father of the Bride” focuses on a Cuban family, with Garcia playing the titular father, Gloria Estefan playing his wife Ingrid and Adria Arjona playing their daughter Sophie. Diego Boneta plays her fiancé Adam, while Isabela Merced and Chloe Fineman round out the ensemble cast. Gaz Alazraki directs from a script written by Matt Lopez. The film was executive produced by Garcia, Jesse Ehrman and Ted Gidlow, while Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Paul Michael Perez produce.

“Father of the Bride” premieres on HBO Max June 16. Watch the full trailer below.