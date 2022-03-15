Film Mode Entertainment Inks Multi-Project Distribution Deal With ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ Director Luke Sparke (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Mode Entertainment has inked a multi-project distribution deal with Australian director/producer Luke Sparke’s company Sparke Films.

Among the titles Film Mode will represent worldwide are Sparke’s upcoming projects “Weapons of Choice,” an adaptation of John Birmingham’s World War Two trilogy “Axis of Time” and “Primitive War,” a horror feature franchise based on Ethan Pettus’ book series.

Film Mode will also handle worldwide sales rights for “Occupation: Rainfall 2” and “Occupation: Rainfall 3” – the third and fourth films in Sparke’s franchise – as well as a number of other projects still in development.

“Occupation: Rainfall 2” and “Occupation: Rainfall 3” are currently in pre-production and will be announced in advance of Cannes.

Sparke and Film Mode owner Clay Epstein previously worked together on “Occupation: Rainfall” (pictured above), which starred Ken Jeong and Jason Isaacs. Film Mode sold the feature, which is the second in the Occupation franchise, to dozens of countries including Saban in North America, Signature in the U.K., Paradise in the CIS; Metropolitan in France; Splendid in Germany; New Select in Japan; Eagle Films in the Middle East; Disney/Fox in Asia; Smile Entertainment in Scandinavia; Scene & Sound in South Korea; Moviecloud in Taiwan; Shaw in Singapore; Flins & Piniculas in Spain and Noori in Vietnam.

“We are thrilled to reunite with Luke and Sparke Films to represent the next instalments of the global sensation Occupation franchise,” said Epstein. “‘Occupation: Rainfall 2’ and 3 are going to be even bigger, more badass and all around more awesome.”

Film Mode have also kicked off sales on “Primitive War,” with Australia and New Zealand’s Umbrella Entertainment and Maslow Entertainment snapping up theatrical rights.

The feature, which will be the first instalment of the horror franchise, is set in 1960s Vietnam, where a search and rescue squad find themselves giving in to their darkest impulses as they search for a missing platoon and the bodies pile up.

Ari Harrison, Umbrella’s head of sales and acquisitions, said: “After the success of ‘Occupation’ and ‘Occupation: Rainfall,’ we are excited to bring Sparke’s next blockbuster down under! ‘Primitive War’ combines the best elements of ‘Predator,’ ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ – what more could a theatrical audience ask for?”