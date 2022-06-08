London Screenings Sets Eleven Premiers, Including Rebel Wilson’s ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ – Global Bulletin

PREMIERES

Film London has unveiled its line-up for London Screenings, which boasts eleven feature premieres including “The Almond and the Seahorse” (pictured above) starring Rebel Wilson.

International buyers will also be able to watch “Silver Servers,” “Manfish,” “There’s Always Hope,” “Hamlet Within” and “Giantland” at Picturehouse Central, where the screenings will take place.

Meanwhile “Winners” and “Zero” are set to play in the Breakthrough strand while a new documentary strand has also been introduced, which will include “La Sagrada Familia,” “My Everest” “The Oil Machine” and “One Bullet.”

Doc Society have join London Screenings as a partner for the first time, a move that will include a Doc Society special presentation. London Screenings will also include a Coming Soon showcase.

FORMATS

Image Nation Abu Dhabi has snapped up the rights to “Million Dollar Listing” for the United Arab Emirates. The NBCUniversal Formats reality TV show will be available on streamer Starzplay and treated as a Starzplay Original show in the region.

Image Nation Abu Dhabi will co-produce the eight-episode offering, which is set to air in early 2023.

“Image Nation is delighted to have acquired the rights to this phenomenally popular reality entertainment series – working with our partners at Starzplay to show audiences the lives of realtors and the properties they are representing in the constantly evolving UAE market,” said Ben Ross, Image Nation’s chief content officer. “Part of our mission at Image Nation is to continue to showcase our region and culture, we’re excited to share an insight into some of the homes and personalities associated with selling those properties to audiences around the world.”

COMPETITION

Courtesy of the BBFC

The winner of the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) black card design competition for “Jurassic World Dominion” has been announced.

Aaron Larway was selected the winner by a judging panel including “Jurassic World Dominion” Bryce Dallas Howard who reviewed 1,100 entries.

“There were so many stunning submissions to choose from, but one design stood out from the rest,” said Howard, adding: “Congratulations on being a part of cinematic history. Thank you for your vision, creativity, and to everyone who submitted their designs.”

Larway’s winning design will be projected onto the screen before every showing of the film in U.K. cinemas.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Galway Film Festival has unveiled the first films in its 34th edition line-up, which include two world premieres as well as a number of Irish premieres.

The world premieres include “Joyride,” starring Olivia Colman, and “Lakelands,” featuring Éanna Hardwicke (“Normal People”) and Danielle Galligan (“Shadow and Bone”).

“It’s exciting, the whole industry is looking forward to return to the first ‘proper Fleadh’ in three years, and we’re not going to disappoint with a record number of new Irish film premieres in this year’s programme,” said the festival’s director of programming William Fitzgerald. “Stay tuned for more to come.”

The festival is set to run from July 5-10 in Galway, Ireland. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.galwayfilmfleadh.com.

RENEWED

“Breeders,” the Sky Original comedy series starring “Sherlock’s” Martin Freeman and “Black Mirror’s” Daisy Haggard has been renewed for a third season. It’s set to return to screens on July 13 with the addition of Sally Phillips (“Bridget Jones”) as a guest star.

All 10 episodes will be available on NOW and Sky Comedy from July 13.

The show is produced by Avalon and FX Productions. “Breeders” co-creator Simon Blackwell is back as showrunner and executive producer. Co-creators Chris Addison and Freeman also EP alongside Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. The producer is Jim Poyser while Addison directs the first five episodes. Ollie Parsons will direct the remaining five. Sky commissioning editor Tilusha Ghelani executive produces for Sky.