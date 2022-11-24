New Pavilion Format Welcomed by Film Bazaar Participants

With every passing edition, Film Bazaar leaves behind its origins as a project matching event and becomes more like a full-service market. The new stretch of waterfront pavilions resembles the Cannes Market and underlines the event’s stated aim of promoting India as a global content hub.

The expanded and upgraded pavilion area this week houses the offices of Indian states, country specific showcases, private organizations and national film promotion agencies.

Russia, currently shunned by several festivals and entertainment industry events in the West, is feeling at home in Goa. “It reminds one of Marche du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. This is a great idea with convenient space which is nicely equipped,” said Anna Ryasik, head of international for Russian Content Worldwide.

Along a promenade by the Mandovi River, India’s Film Facilitation Office and a pavilion dedicated to book adaptations jostle with state offices including those from Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The tented pavilion format also includes international representation from Dubai Studio City, France, and stalls operated by UNICEF, Invest India, Start Up India and the National Film Archives of India.

Representing Maharashtra state, Ritesh Baijal of Ernst & Young said, “We have been regular participants at Film Bazaar. This year’s approach is different and very good. Every state has been given lots of space to showcase what they have to offer filmmakers. There has been good networking and exchange of ideas.”



“We are extremely pleased and honored to be here and to discuss and present St Tropez as a possible film shooting destination. We have walked around the pavilions which have given us a very good idea of the capabilities of Indian cinema,” said Georges Giraud, deputy Mayor of St. Tropez in the South of France. “This has been a wonderful opportunity and we plan to organize a permanent Indian cultural festival in St Tropez next summer.”