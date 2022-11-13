‘Agra,’ ‘Joram,’ ‘Sultana’s Dream’ Among Projects Selected for India’s Film Bazaar Sidebars

“Agra” by Kanu Behl (Cannes selection “Titli,” Clermont-Ferrand winner “Binnu Ka Sapna”), “Joram” by Devashish Makhija (Rotterdam selection “Ajji,” Busan selection “Bhonsle”) and “Sultana’s Dream” by Isabel Herguera (San Sebastian selection “Kalebegiak”) are among the selections at India’s Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) strand.

The strand is a part of Film Bazaar, the South Asia film project market operated by India’s National Film Development Corporation. The FBR selections, comprising 20 features, two mid-length films and eight shorts are chosen from 247 films in the market’s Viewing Room that presents films from India and South Asia, which are recently completed or still in post-production. The films are available for film festival selection, world sales, distribution partners or finishing funds. All the selections are awaiting their world premieres.

The 30 selected films will have the opportunity to pitch to Bazaar delegates during the market.

The Bazaar has also chosen five projects for its Work-In-Progress Lab, which provides the selected filmmakers an opportunity to screen the rough cut of their films to a panel of international advisors, which include a film festival director, a film critic, producers and editors and receive comprehensive one-on-one feedback with the aim of helping the filmmaker achieve an accomplished final cut of the film.

Films from recent labs have gone on to win acclaim globally. They include Jaishankar Aryar’s Busan winner “Shivamma,” Natesh Hegde’s Pingyao and Nantes winner “Pedro,” Irfana Majumdar’s Locarno selection “Shankar’s Fairies,” Ajitpal Singh’s Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains” and Nitin Lukose’s Toronto selection “Paka: River of Blood.”

Lab selections from 2019 and 2021 had the opportunity to pitch their trailers at the Cannes film market earlier this year.

“We have received a record number of submissions for the Viewing Room and Work-in-Progress Lab this year, which goes to show the immense faith that filmmakers across the region have on this platform to present their films – many of which are still in progress – in the best possible manner and enable business opportunities for their films,” said NFDC MD Ravinder Bhakar. “By going strong during the pandemic with two very successful online editions, Film Bazaar as proven itself as the only option in the South Asian region for international film professionals looking to choose films for their film festivals and distribution.”

Film Bazaar Recommends Films for 2022:

Feature films

“Aattam” by Anand Ekarshi (India, Malayalam-language)

“Agantuk” by Probir Kumar Sarkar (Bangladesh, Bengali)

“Agra” by Kanu Behl (India, France, Hindi)

“All India Rank” by Varun Grover (India, Hindi)

“Bahadur” by Diwa Shah (India, Nepali, Kumaoni, Hindi)

“Be Kucheye Khoshbakht” by Sreemoyee Singh (India, Farsi)

“Daayam” by Prasanth Vijay (India, Malayalam)

“Dear Latika” by Kanchan Pant (India, Hindi)

“Dilli Dark” by Dibakar Das Roy (India, Hindi)

“Family” by Don Palathara (India, Malayalam)

“Guras” by Saurav Rai (India-Nepal, Nepali)

“In the Belly of a Tiger” by Siddartha Jatla (India-China-U.S.-Taiwan-France, Hindi)

“Joram” by Devashish Makhija (India, Hindi)

“Josephki Macha” by Paban Kumar Haobam (India, Tangkhul)

“Manal” by Chandrasekaram Visakesa (Sri Lanka, Tamil)

“Mithya” by Sumanth Bhat (India, Kannada)

“Pushtaini” by Vinod Rawat (India, Hindi, Kumaoni, English)

“Sultana ka Sapna” (“Sultana’s Dream”) by Isabel Herguera (India-Spain-Germany, Hindi, Bengali, English, Spanish, Basque, Italian)

“The Scavenger of Dreams” by Suman Ghosh (India, Hindi)

“Whispers of Fire & Water” by Lubdhak Chatterjee, (India, Bengali, Hindi, English)

Mid-Length

“Kunde” by Ayappa K.M. (India, Kannada)

“Silan” by Ashmita Guha Neogi (India-France, Marathi)

Shorts

“Bimbam” by Sai Prawin Thanigachalam (India, Silent)

“Dil Dariya Khawab Samander” by Tanvi Jadwani (India, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati)

“Khowab” by Hemanta Sadeeq (Bangladesh, Bengali)

“Perianayaki” by Bala Mural Shingade, (New Zealand, Tamil, English)

“Priyo Ami” by Suchana Saha, (India, Bengali, English)

“Kakathuruth” by Mohammed Ali Faisal Valiyaveettil (India, Malayalam)

“Ripples Under the Skin” by Farha Khatun (India, Hindi)

“Street Mozart” by Niladree Bhattacharya (India, Bengali)

Work-In-Progress Lab

“All India Rank” by Varun Grover (India, Hindi)

“Bahadur” by Diwa Shah (India, Nepali, Kumaoni, Hindi)

“In the Belly of a Tiger” by Siddartha Jatla (India-China-U.S.-Taiwan-France, Hindi)

“Dilli Dark” by Dibakar Das Roy (India, Hindi)

“Mithya” by Sumanth Bhat (India, Kannada)