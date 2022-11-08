Cage Fight Action Movie ‘Fight Pride’ Sold to German, Polish Distributors (EXCLUSIVE)

German distributor Tiberius Film has acquired the German-language territory rights and Polish distributor Media Squad has acquired the Poland rights for the upcoming action movie “Fight Pride,” repped by Iuvit Media Sales at the American Film Market.

Directed by Sheldon Lettich (“Double Impact,” “The Last Patrol”), and starring Daniel Stisen (“Last Man Down”), Michael Parè (“Gone”), Sara Pallini (“Catch 22”), Ralf Moeller (“The Tourist”), Natassia Malthe (“Electra”) and Seth Michaels (“Red Notice”), “Fight Pride” is the story of Yank, an outcast steel worker, searching for a sense of belonging, who befriends a bullied homeless boy, but turns brutal brawler after the daughter of a real estate tycoon recruits him to be her fighter in an underground fight league.

“Fight Pride” is inspired by the stage play “The Hairy Ape,” by Eugene O’Neill. Like O’Neill’s play, the story of Yank is a dramatic, character-driven journey of self-discovery of a societal outcast and abused child escaping that abuse only to find himself surrounded by violence as an adult. The movie’s script is written by Erik V. Wolter (“Break the Stage”).

Produced by Iuvit in association with EVW Entertainment and Daniel Stisen Productions, the film is planned to start production in the second quarter of 2023 in Georgia, U.S., with a projected quarter one 2024 multi-territorial release.

Eduard Irimia, Lettich, Scott Carlson and Michaels are serving as executive producers.

Lettich is a leading director in the action genre, launching the careers of such actors as Jean Claude Van Damme and Marc Dacascos. He has recently published the book “From Vietnam to Van Damme,” about his career in the action-movie world.

Iuvit’s slate at the AFM included “Walden,” starring Emile Hirsch and Shane West, “Ruby’s Choice,” starring Jane Seymour and Jacqueline McKenzie, and “The Vicar’s Wife,” starring Graham McTavish and Veronica Cartwright.

Stisen is represented by Scott Carlson Entertainment, Parè is represented by Sovereign Talent Group and Paradigm Artist Management, Pallini is represented by Scott Carlson Entertainment, Moeller is represented by International Artists Management, Malthe is represented by Sovereign Talent Group and Imperial Artists Agency, Michales is represented by People Store and Ramo Law, Lettich is represented by Infinity Management International, and Wolter is represented by Barry Perelman Agency.