‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Spinoff in the Works With ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators at Paramount

Ferris Buellers Day Off
A spinoff of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is in the works at Paramount Pictures, with the creators of “Cobra Kai” producing, Variety has confirmed.

The film, titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” will focus on the two valets, seen in the original John Hughes classic, who took the Ferrari on a joy-ride. Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald will produce the film, and Bill Posley will pen the screenplay.

News of a “Ferris Bueller” spinoff was first reported by Deadline.

More to come.

