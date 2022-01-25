Fernanda Urrejola, Julio Cesar Cedillo Join Josh Lucas Survival Thriller ‘The Black Demon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fernanda Urrejola and Julio Cesar Cedillo will star alongside Josh Lucas in “The Black Demon.” The survival thriller is the latest film from Adrian Grünberg, the director of “Rambo: Last Blood” and “Get the Gringo.”

The film centers on an oilman who finds himself and his family stranded on a rig where he is targeted by a megalodon, a prehistoric shark.

Urrejola is best known for her work in “Narcos: Mexico,” the “Party of Five” reboot and Clint Eastwood’s most recent drama, “Cry Macho.” Cedillo played the title role in “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada” and also appeared in “All the Pretty Horses,” “Cowboys & Aliens” and “Sicario.” He recently starred in Netflix’s acclaimed film “The Harder They Fall.”

Also joining the cast are Jorge A. Jimenez (“Machete Kills”), Héctor Jiménez (“Nacho Libre”), Raúl Méndez (“Narcos”), Edgar Flores (“Sin Nombre”), Venus Ariel (“DMZ”) and Carlos Solórzano (“Flamin’ Hot”).

Written by Boise Esquerra, the film will wrap principal photography at the end of January on location in the Dominican Republic.

Developed by Mucho Mas Media and Silk Mass, “The Black Demon” is co-financed by Highland Film Group (HFG), which is representing worldwide rights to the film. HFG’s domestic distribution arm, The Avenue, has taken U.S. distribution rights and is targeting a 2023 release.

“The Black Demon” is produced by Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa and Silk Mass’ Jon Silk, alongside R.U. Robot’s Petr Jákl. The film is executive produced by production company Mucho Mas’ Phillip Braun, Simon Wise, Bruce Barshop, Vincent Cordero, Adrian Grünberg, Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, The Avenue’s JJ Caruth, R.U. Robot’s Martin J. Barab and Blue Rider Pictures’ Walter Josten (Around the World in 80 Days, Holes) and Patrick Josten (Hypnotic, Poker Face). Highland Film Group is also co-financing alongside Blue Rider Pictures.

“Talented, committed, and with an open heart and soul — that is what all directors search for in a cast. And every one of these actors bring the building blocks of the cultural mosaic that makes up ‘The Black Demon.’ I am thrilled, humbled, and lucky to have them take my image to the next level,” noted director Adrian Grünberg.

“The Black Demon is a captivating survival thriller with a fantastic ensemble cast, spearheaded by the action master Adrian,” said Highland Film Group’s CEO Arianne Fraser. “This is a fresh and exciting take on the fabled deep-water predator, and we are thrilled to bring this film to the marketplace,” added COO Delphine Perrier.

