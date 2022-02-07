Lena Dunham’s ‘Sharp Stick’ Sells to Utopia – Film News In Brief

Lena Dunham’s Sundance entry “Sharp Stick” has been acquired by small indie distributor Utopia for U.S. rights. Utopia plans a theatrical release later this year.

The film, which follows a young woman’s unexpected quest of sexual exploration and self-discovery, marks Dunham’s first feature in 12 years since her breakout “Tiny Furniture.”

“Sharp Stick” stars Kristine Froseth, Jon Bernthal, Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dunham, Luka Sabbat, Tommy Dorfman and Scott Speedman.

“I’ve been so impressed with how quickly Utopia has established itself as a brave and committed voice in independent and experimental film,” Dunham said in a statement. “They don’t cower from unusual or divisive work, and they have utter respect for the filmmakers’ voice, and I couldn’t feel luckier to be releasing ‘Sharp Stick’ under their auspices.”

After its Sundance premiere, some critics hailed its humor and sex-positive approach, but it ended up with a weak 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Utopia’s recent titles have included “Shiva Baby,” “Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche,” “Vortex” and “Jane By Charlotte.”

The deal was negotiated by Danielle DiGiacomo for Utopia and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Eva Longoria Appears in Academy Latinx Series ‘Seen’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its latest episode of “Seen,” a series of interviews on culture, identity and representation with influential Latinx filmmakers and artists. In the new episode, Eva Longoria and journalist and series host Nick Barili visit Cal State Northridge, where Longoria got a master’s in Chicano Studies. She talks about the importance of activism and knowing your history, how being white-passing both helped and hurt her as an actor, and why she kept her day job for the first two years of her acting career. The episode is available now on the Academy’s YouTube.