Fathom Events, Spain’s Bosco Partner to Release Documentary ‘Alive’ in 700 North American Screens (EXCLUSIVE)

Fathom Events and Spain’s Bosco Films are partnering to bring faith-based documentary “Vivo” (“Alive”) to about 700 North American locations on April 25.

Produced by Hakuna Films and directed by Jorge Pareja, “Alive” narrates four real-life stories filmed in Spain of people who tell how Christian’s Eucharist transformed their lives.

“Alive,” which previously bowed by Bosco in Spain and 14 Latin American territories, marks the Spanish indie distributor’s leap into the international market, where it’s been closing a bundle of exhibition agreements with local and international operators.

The peak in “Alive’s” international theatrical career comes with the U.S. release after the Fathom Events deal.

“In the event cinema business, we see that people come to the theater in groups, having a true community experience,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events.

“To be able to bring this same experience to the Spanish speaking community is very important to us. Our goal is to provide a variety of programming experiences to a wide array of audiences, nationwide.”

“We hope that this window open for Spanish cinema will no longer close,” said Lucía González-Barandiarán, Bosco Films founder.

“There is a huge boom in inspirational cinema in the U.S. Especially in the post-pandemic era, people are looking for other kinds of content and proving they are a loyal and big audience. The platforms, at least in Europe, have not yet realized the gold mine that exists behind that line,” she added.

Released in Spain on April 9, 2021, “Alive” reached the local box office’s top 10 with only six prints, averaging a healthy €5,582 ($6,231). By year’s end, it snagged a $269,021 box office, the third best result for a local documentary last year.

Bosco also launched the film in Mexican theaters in November, in 30 locations, debuting at the eighth position at the local box office. In Colombian theaters, the film has sold nearly 100,000 tickets.

Lucia Gonzalez Barandiaran, Bosco Films Courtesy of Bosco Films

“Alive” bowed in 14 Latin American territories after Bosco inked deals with regional exhibitors such as Cinemex, Cinemark and Hoyts, but also with local indie theatrical chains for territories such as Argentina and Uruguay.

The film has also been sold to indie distributor Rafael Film in Poland and to Saje for France, Belgium and Switzerland. Deals are in final negotiations in territories such as Brazil and Slovakia, while Bosco is in talks with operators in Germany, Austria and Korea.

Bosco is already preparing the Latin American theatrical releases for this year of two more faith-based Spanish films: “Claret,” a biography of Spanish Roman Catholic archbishop and missionary Antonio Maria Claret, and “La sirvienta,” about Santa Vicenta María.

A fourth title acquired by Bosco to be released in the region is Thierry Demaizière and Alban Teurlai’s French documentary “Lourdes,” which sold 250,000 tickets in France, handled by Mars Distribution.

Since its launch in 2017, Bosco has distributed about 20 films in Spain, at the same time providing communication and marketing services to companies such as Universal, Sony, Diamond Films, Flins & Pinículas, Vercine and Márgenes.

“We specialized in a niche film distribution, studying in depth the needs of an audience and seeking to respond effectively to them. This is what has kept us afloat,” González-Barandiarán said.