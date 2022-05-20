‘Westworld’s’ Fares Fares to Make Directorial Debut With Feature ‘A Day and a Half’ for Netflix

“Westworld’s” Fares Fares is set to make his directorial debut with a Swedish film titled “A Day and a Half” for Netflix.

Fares will also star in the feature alongside Alexej Manvelov (“Chernobyl”) and Alma Pöysti (“Tove”). It is scheduled to hit Netflix in 2023.

Inspired by a true story, “A Day and a Half” tells the tale of Artan (played by Manvelov), a man who takes his ex-wife Louise (Pöysti) hostage on a perilous road trip through Sweden with the police in tow. Police officer Lukas (played by Fares) is also along for the ride. Artan hopes the crazy summer trip will result in him being reunited with his daughter.

Shooting will commence in Sweden later this month.

Warner Bros. International TV Production in Sweden are producing the pic. As well as starring in and directing the film, Fares has also co-written the screenplay with Peter Smirnakos.

Johan Hedman will executive producer the film while Christina Legkova will serve as a producer alongside Hanna Lundmark.

“I’m really looking forward for this story to unfold on screen and feel privileged to have some of the best cast and team on board to make that happen,” said Fares.

Claire Willats, director of film, Nordics, at Netflix added: “We are honored that Netflix will be the home of the first film directed by Fares Fares and are excited to work with such a talented team behind and in front of the camera. ‘A Day and a Half’ is in essence an intimate story about loss, lies, betrayals, love, prejudice and family – packaged in a tense thriller format.”