‘Fantastic Four’ Sets November 2024 Release Date as Part of Marvel Phase 6

The Fantastic Four are getting one step closer to entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige confirmed at Comic-Con that the “Fantastic Four” movie will be included in the MCU Phase 6 and be released on November 8, 2024. No casting for the film was announced.

The “Fantastic Four” movie was announced for Marvel Phase 6 along with two Multiverse Saga-ending “Avengers” movies, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” both to be released in 2025.

The Fantastic Four have a long history in film, but getting them in the MCU has taken a bit longer than expected. Jon Watts, who directed Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, was originally attached to helm the film, which was first revealed to be in development at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con. At the 2020 Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios exec Kevin Feige announced that Watts would direct the movie, putting it one step closer to reality. However, in spring 2022 Watts stepped down, needing to take a break from superhero movies after making three “Spider-Man” films in a row.

The first “Fantastic Four” movie was released by 20th Century Fox and starred Ioan Gruffudd as Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman, Michael Chiklis as the Thing and Chris Evans as Human Torch, years before he would go on to star as Captain America in the MCU. The movie was successful enough to spawn a sequel, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” in 2007. The follow-up wasn’t as big of a hit, though it introduced the cosmic villain Galactus, and a third movie was later scrapped.

In 2015, a reboot directed by Josh Trank came to theaters and was met with resoundingly negative reviews. Miles Teller played Mister Fantastic, Kata Mara was Invisible Woman, Jamie Bell was the Thing and Michael B. Jordan played Human Torch — then, like Evans, entered the MCU as the villain Killmonger in “Black Panther.”