Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks to Play Celie and Sofia in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie

Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple” movie musical has found its Celie and Sofia in Fantasia Taylor and Danielle Brooks.

Both actors reprise their respective roles from the stage musical, where Barrino made her Broadway debut as Celie in 2007, following her “American Idol” win, and Brooks earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the 2015 revival.

Barrino and Brooks’ casting was announced on Thursday as part of the ABC News special “Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising.” During the broadcast, “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis interviewed the women about reviving their roles for the film and following the Oscar-nominated big screen performances by Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Brooks relived the emotional moment Winfrey, who is producing the new movie under her Harpo Films banner, revealed that she was chosen for the role during a Zoom call.

“I am here representing all things purple to tell you that you are our Sophia,” Winfrey said in the recording. “I’m so happy to pass whatever baton from 35 — almost 40 — years ago to you. And I know you’re gonna kill it.”

“My heart is so full,” a teary Brooks replied. “I’m going to make you so proud.”

“You already have,” Winfrey responded. “I wanted to be the one to tell you because you know I have such love for her, this character, everything she represents and everything she brought to my life. And what I’m hoping is that she does the same thing for you.”

The upcoming Warner Bros. movie is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which is itself an adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The production is directed by Bazawule, best known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo” and “Cherish the Day.” Marcus Gardley (“The Chi”) wrote the screenplay, based on Walker’s novel, the 1985 film and the stage musical (with a book by Marsha Norman, and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Stephen Bray and the late Allee Willis).

Alongside Winfrey, Spielberg also returns to produce for his Amblin Entertainment. Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, both of whom produced the Broadway musical, are also producers. Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Mara Jacobs, Carla Gardini, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Adam Fell are executive producers.

Earlier this week, Variety exclusively revealed that Taraji P. Henson had joined the cast as Shug Avery. The new cast members join previously announced stars Corey Hawkins (who will take on the role of Harpo), and Oscar and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. (who was cast as Squeak).

Following the ABC News special, Vanity Fair announced that Colman Domingo and Halle Bailey would round out the leading ensemble, as Mister and Nettie, respectively.

The film begins production this spring and is slated for release in 2023.