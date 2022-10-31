‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally.

Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome.

The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a script she co-wrote with Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison, is going into production in early 2023 in Australia. Bleecker Street is planning a nationwide theatrical release, though the exact timing is yet to be determined.

“The Fabulous Four” will follow three life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally, Spacek) who travel to Key West, Fla., to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

Richard Barton Lewis of Southpaw Entertainment will produce “The Fabulous Four” with Goalpost Pictures executive Rosemary Blight. Executive producers include Goalpost’s Ben Grant and Kylie du Fresne, Southpaw’s Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson.

The deal was negotiated by Kent Sanderson, Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street, and CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Sierra/Affinity is representing the international sales rights.

Spacek, best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in “Carrie,” is next starring in Darren Le Gallo’s feature film “Sam & Kate” alongside Jake Hoffman, Schuyler Fisk and Dustin Hoffman. She’s also received Academy Award nominations for “Missing,” “The River,” “Crimes of the Heart” and “In The Bedroom,” and she won the best actress trophy for playing Loretta Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” More recently, she starred in TV shows like “Bloodline” for Netflix, “Castle Rock” for Hulu as well as “Homecoming” and “Night Sky” for Amazon Prime.

Spacek is represented by UTA, MGMT Entertainment, and Rowan & Maron. Sarandon is represented by UTA. Midler is represented by CAA, Morra, Brezner, Steinberg and Tenenbaum Entertainment, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Mullally is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Moorhouse is represented by CAA and HLA Management.

Bleecker Street’s upcoming 2023 slate includes “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren; Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy “Mafia Mamma” with Toni Collette; “What Happens Later,” directed by and starring Meg Ryan; and Alice Troughton’s” The Tutor” featuring Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack.