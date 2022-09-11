Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer Debuts Following Rapturous Toronto Film Festival Premiere

Steven Spielberg is taking viewers on an intimate stroll through his childhood in the first trailer for his semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans.”

The film follows the formative years of a young man as he discovers a shattering family secret, causing him to use movies as a means to help him see the truth about others and himself. Spielberg based the film on his own early years in Arizona and co-wrote the script with his “Lincoln,” “Munich” and “West Side Story” screenwriter Tony Kushner.

On Saturday, “The Fabelmans” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, earning a standing ovation in the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.

Spielberg introduced the film, saying, “75 years of life experience went into this.”

Movies are dreams that you never forget 🎥#TheFabelmans directed by Steven Spielberg.

Starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle.

In theaters everywhere Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/OkFlSCp2yl — The Fabelmans (@thefabelmans) September 11, 2022

“The Fabelmans” stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch.

“The Fabelmans” is Spielberg’s directorial follow-up to 2021’s “West Side Story.” Although the musical adaptation saw little success at the box office, it earned critical acclaim and scored seven Oscar nominations, including best picture and director. At the Oscars, Ariana DeBose made history by becoming the first openly queer woman of color to win the award for best actress in a supporting role.

Once again, Spielberg’s newest film is sure to be a heavy contender come awards season. “The Fabelmans” is currently set to hit theaters on Nov. 11.