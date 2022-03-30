Ezra Miller Allegedly Threatened Couple After Arrest, Restraining Order Filed Against the Actor

Ezra Miller has been hit with a temporary restraining order by two residents in Hilo, a small town in Hawaii where Miller was arrested earlier this week. The “Fantastic Beasts” and “The Flash” actor was released from jail after paying $500 in bail and then reportedly threatened a couple on the property they’ve been staying at in Hawaii, the Associated Press reports.

According to Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, police escorted Miller off the property hours after they posted bail. A resident on the property called the police and asked for advice on removing two houseguests. The restraining order against Miller says the actor burst into the Hilo couple’s bedroom and threatened them. Miller allegedly stole some of the couple’s belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Variety has reached out to Miller’s representative for further comment.

The temporary restraining order against Miller was filed Tuesday, March 29. The actor was arrested Monday, March 28 and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar. The Hawaii County Police Department said in a post that South Hilo officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron. Police determined that Miller had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun “yelling obscenities.” Miller then “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

According to Quiocho, Miller has been the source of 10 police calls in Hilo since March 7. It is unknown at this time how long Miller has been in Hawaii.

Miller’s arrest comes just ahead of Warner Bros. releasing “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” around the world in April. Miller has a supporting role in the “Harry Potter” spinoff movie. The actor also stars as Barry Allen/The Flash in the studio’s ongoing DC universe. Miller’s standalone “The Flash” movie is opening in theaters June 23, 2023.

Miller was recently featured in the Academy Awards broadcast after “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” won in the newly introduced Oscars cheer moment category. A sequence described as “The Flash Enters the Speed Force” was voted the most cheer-worthy moment through online polls. Footage of Miller’s character in the scene was showcased during the Oscars broadcast.