Restraining Order Against Ezra Miller Dropped by Hawaii Couple

A temporary restraining order against “The Flash” star Ezra Miller has been dropped, less than three weeks after it was filed and Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii.

According to the Associated Press, a judge dismissed the restraining order on Tuesday after a request by the Hawaiian couple who had filed it on March 29. The restraining order claimed Miller burst into the couple’s bedroom and threatened them, and Miller allegedly stole some of the couple’s belongings, including a passport and wallet.

The actor was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on March 28, the day before the restraining order was filed. According to a post by the Hawaii County Police Department, South Hilo officers had responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron. Police determined that Miller had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun yelling obscenities. Miller grabbed the microphone from a woman singing karaoke and lunged at a man playing darts.

After being arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, Miller paid the $500 bail and was released from custody. According to Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, Miller has been the source of 10 police calls in Hilo since March 7.

The arrest came right before the release of Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in which Miller has a supporting role. The movie debuts in the U.S. on April 15. Miller is also known for playing the superhero Flash in the “Justice League” movies. After several delays, a standalone “Flash” movie is set to release June 23, 2023.