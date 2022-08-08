‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in Vermont

Ezra Miller, the embattled star of Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” movie, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt., according to a Vermont State Police report.

According to the police report, Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary complaint from a residence in Stamford at 5:55 p.m. on May 1. Police found that several bottles of alcohol were taken from the residence while the homeowners were not present. After collecting statements and looking at surveillance videos, police found probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

Police located Miller on Aug. 7 at 11:23 p.m. and issued them a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 for arraignment.

According to a Rolling Stone investigation in June, Miller has been housing a 25-year-old mother and her three children, who are between the ages of one and five, at the actor’s home ranch in Stamford, Vt. The property doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and has several firearms on the premises, according to the report. One source who spoke to Rolling Stone alleged that the one-year-old child was found with a loose bullet in their mouth. It’s unclear whether the Stamford properties are one and the same.

This is the latest controversy to befall Miller, who has been at the center of scandals for the better part of this year. They were arrested twice in Hawaii this spring, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and another for second-degree assault. Miller is facing several allegations of abuse from different women around the world, including choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

