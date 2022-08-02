‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Sign Exclusive Five-Year Pact With Universal

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directing duo known collectively as Daniels, signed an exclusive five-year partnership with Universal Pictures.

The agreement, which includes their producing partner Jonathan Wang, comes shortly after their latest film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cleared a major box office milestone, crossing $100 million in global ticket sales. It’s the first A24 movie, as well as the first independent movie in pandemic times, to hit that box office benchmark.

“Daniels are creators who have evolved their craft with a distinct vision and singular voice that is unmistakable across the spectrum of content vying for viewers’ attention,” said Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. “Their films are remarkably theatrical and with only two original projects under their belts, they’ve merely scratched the surface of what they are capable of as filmmakers. We’re grateful they’ve chosen to go on their journey with us.”

In addition to “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Daniels and Wong have created a body of work that spans music, television and film. They first came to prominence by directing the viral music video for Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What” and later won the Sundance Film Festival’s best directing award in 2016 for “Swiss Army Man,” starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

On the television front, Daniels worked on Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” with Kirsten Dunst and Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.” The duo recently announced they will direct and serve as executive producers on a new half-hour comedy titled “Mason” for Showtime. The series, produced by A24, will be executive produced by Daniels, Wang, Steven Yeun, Nathan Min and Adam Kopp.

Daniels thanked Universal’s leadership team for “believing in us and our weird movies.”

“We’re flattered, grateful and a bit overwhelmed,” said Daniels. “To all the fans, thanks for making our careers possible, we’re gonna try to not let you down.”

