Evan Rachel Wood Transforms Into Madonna in ‘Weird Al’ Biopic First Look

The Roku Channel released a first look image of Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) as Madonna in “Weird: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story.”

The upcoming biopic will dive into all aspects of the legendary comedian and recording artist’s life and career — including his rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon,” which he famously parodied from Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” (with permission from the Queen of Pop).

In addition to the first look of Wood as Madonna, Roku also announced multiple additions to the “Weird: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story” cast on Wednesday. Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) portrays radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”) plays Weird Al’s mother Mary Yankovic and Toby Huss (“Halt and Catch Fire”) is Weird Al’s father Nick Yankovic.

The Roku Original Film, which began production in Los Angeles last month, stars Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al. Along with a photo released last week of the actor as Weird Al, Radcliffe stated that “wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

“Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story” is written by the Yankovic himself, along with Eric Appel, who also directs and executive produces.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” said Yankovic in a previous press release.

The biopic is produced by Funny or Die and Tango and is set to be exclusively available on the Roku Channel upon release. Funny or Die’s Henry Muñoz III and Tango’s Neil Shah are additional executive producers. Yankovic also produces along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny or Die. Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva produce for Tango.