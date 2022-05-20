Eva Green Supports Johnny Depp: ‘I Have No Doubt He’ll Emerge With His Good Name’

Eva Green showed support to Johnny Depp on social media amid his $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard. Green and Depp starred opposite one another in Tim Burton’s 2012 fantasy horror comedy “Dark Shadows,” an adaptation of the television soap opera of the same name. Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million after she alluded to their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post.

“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” Green wrote in a comment on Instagram. The post was accompanied by a photo of her with Depp on a red carpet for “Dark Shadows.”

Green is one of several actors who have publicly voiced support for Depp during the trial, which has been taking place in Virginia since April 11. Comedian Bill Burr came forward on his podcast to support Depp and urge the actor’s haters to apologize if Heard ends up losing the defamation case. Burr said, “From what I’ve seen the guy is fucking destroying. And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying. I’m wondering if all these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow.”

Burr noted that people have “publicly trashed” Depp and said “it’d be nice if they publicly apologized and said, ‘Maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions.’”

Chris Rock also made pro-Johnny Depp jokes while performing a comedy routine in London earlier this month. The comedian grilled Heard for allegedly defecating on Depp’s bed pillows, the story of which has been referenced several times during the trial.

“Believe all women, believe all women except Amber Heard. What the fuck is she on?” Rock said about Heard. “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that.”

The Depp-Heard trial is expected to continue through Memorial Day weekend.