‘Euphoria’ Actor Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Psychological Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ at Prime Video

Barbie Ferreira, who broke out on HBO’s buzzy series “Euphoria,” is joining the cast of “House of Spoils,” a psychological thriller starring Ariana DeBose.

The film is backed by Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television. Production is expected to begin in the fall.

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will direct “House of Spoils” from their own script. It will premiere on Prime Video on a yet-to-be-determined date.

“House of Spoils” follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table joint on a remote escape — where she battles chaos in the kitchen, a dubious investor and crushing self doubt. Oh, and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner, who is constantly threatening to sabotage her. Ferreira is playing a sous chef who works with Debose’s character. According to the official logline, the film is “a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouths watering.”

It’s the latest film role for Ferreira, who recently starred opposite Haley Lu Richardson in the HBO Max road trip comedy “Unpregnant.” After two seasons playing Kat on “Euphoria,” Ferreira announced she will not be returning to the show. She didn’t explain the reason behind her departure.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram last week. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it.”

Blumhouse chief Jason Blum is producing the film with Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin and Drew Houpt of Secret Engine, as well as Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer. Executive producers include Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television.

Ferreira is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Aperture Talent Agency, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan, and Highlight PR.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about Ferreira’s casting.