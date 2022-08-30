Eugenio Derbez to Undergo ‘Complicated’ Surgery After Accident, His Wife Announces

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez is undergoing a “very complicated” surgery after suffering an accident, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo announced on Monday night.

Rosaldo wrote on Instagram that Derbez is currently “fine” but his injuries are “delicate.” The surgery will not compromise his health, but “the recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” Rosaldo wrote. She did not provide any details about Derbez’s accident.

Variety has reached out to Derbez’s reps for more information.

Derbez has been one of Mexico’s most successful international stars, and he has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows since the ’80s. He began to break out in the U.S. in the 2010s and has starred in American projects like last year’s Oscar best picture winner “CODA,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “How to Be a Latin Lover” and the Apple TV+ series “Acapulco.”

Read Rosaldo’s full note below, translated from Spanish to English.

“To our family, friends, and media: Through this medium, I want to inform you that a couple of days ago Eugenio had an accident.

“He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.

“The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.

“For us, it is very important to communicate to you all through our own voice the family situation that we are going through since we know how much love you all have for us. At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so.

“I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks. Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media.

“Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”