‘Escobar: Paradise Lost’ Director Andrea di Stefano Set to Make Italian Thriller ‘L’Ultima Notte Di Amore’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian actor-turned-director Andrea Di Stefano, who helmed well-received U.S. indie thrillers “Escobar: Paradise Lost,” with Benicio del Toro, and “The Informer,” is set to make “L’Ultima Notte di Amore,” his Italian-language debut.

Universal Pictures Intl., Focus Features, and Italy’s Vision Distribution have worldwide distribution rights on the pic, which toplines Pierfrancesco Favino (Cannes competition title “Nostalgia” from Mario Martone).

The film’s title, which translates as “The Last Night of Love,” is a play on words. Amore actually refers to a police lieutenant named Franco Amore. On the night before his retirement the lieutenant is called to investigate a crime scene where his best friend and long-time partner Dino has been killed during a diamond heist. We soon find out that Amore was involved in the diamond heist and learn how the love of his wife Viviana will help him survive this fatal night.

The film’s screenplay is by Di Stefano.

Favino, an Italian A-lister already known to Cannes audiences for his role as a high-ranking Mafia member who becomes a police informer in Marco Bellocchio’s 2019 drama “The Traitor,” will play Amore. Other key cast comprises Linda Caridi (“The Ties”), Antonio Gerardi (“The Girl in The Fog”) and Francesco Di Leva (“The Mayor of Rione Sanità”).

“L’Ultima Notte di Amore” is being produced by Italy’s Vision Distribution, Indiana Production, Memo Films and Adler Entertainment. Pic will be released theatrically in Italy by Vision Distribution, the company jointly operated by Comcast-owned pay-TV operator Sky Italia and five prominent Italian production companies. Universal Pictures International, Focus Features and Vision Distribution will be launching the film in the rest of the world.