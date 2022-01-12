Emma Watson Says She’d ‘Definitely’ Return for Another ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion in 20 Years

HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” reunion dominated headlines at the start of the year, and it might not be the last time original stars Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint reunite on screen. Watson was recently interviewed by British Vogue and said she’d “definitely” return for a second reunion in another 20 years. The special brought the original “Harry Potter” trio together at some of the film’s most iconic sets to interview each other. For Watson, Radcliffe and Grint, talking to each other all at once was a somewhat-rare occurrence.

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general,” Watson told Vogue about keeping in touch with her co-stars. “Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth. We aren’t on a group chat but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die. Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”

Watson said the emotional high point of the reunion was sitting down with Grint and acknowledging that they will always remain a family even if months or years go by without them reconnecting.

“That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly,” Watson said. “Similarly for Dan, it really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl.”

“Harry Potter” fans are surely hopping the original trio will reunite again before another potential special in 20 years. Buzz for an adaptation of the stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” skyrocketed last fall after “Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Chambers of Secret” director Chris Columbus told Variety he’s eager to reunite Watson, Radcliffe and Grint in a film version of the play.

“It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles,” Columbus said. “It’s a small fantasy of mine.”