Emerald Fennell Sets Next Movie at MRC, Plans Summer Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

Emerald Fennell — who won the Academy Award for best original screenplay last year for her directorial debut “Promising Young Woman” — has set up her next project. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, it’s said to be a story of obsession.

MRC Film is the studio behind the movie, and LuckyChap Entertainment, which produced “Promising Young Woman,” is in talks to produce this project as well. “Promising Young Woman” received a total of five Oscar nominations — for best picture, director, actress (for Carey Mulligan’s performance), editing (Frédéric Thoraval) and original screenplay (which Fennell won).

Fennell is currently meeting with actors to cast for the top-secret project, and plans to begin filming this summer. As was the case with “Promising Young Woman,” she will once again direct, write and produce.

In a December 2020 cover story for Variety about “Promising Young Woman,” Fennell said she decided she wanted to direct after she began “screenwriting in earnest” and sought to be able to “deliver that world, and make it fully realized.”

In addition to being a multi-hyphenate talent behind the camera, Fennell is an actor, and was nominated for a supporting actress Emmy last year for her sympathetic, witty portrayal of Camilla Parker-Bowles on Season 4 of “The Crown.” As part of the cast of the Netflix series, she received a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama.

Since her Oscars victory last spring, Fennell’s contemporary “Cinderella” musical with Andrew Lloyd Webber opened in August on the West End. She is also developing an anthology series for Showtime with Stoller Global Solutions and Sony TV.

Fennell is represented by UTA, United Agents, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobs Teller.

