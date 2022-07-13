‘Promising Young Woman’ Oscar-Winner Emerald Fennell Helped Write ‘John Wick’ Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas

“Promising Young Woman” filmmaker Emerald Fennell is teaming with Ana de Armas on “Ballerina,” a spinoff set in the John Wick cinematic universe.

Fennell is helping the movie’s screenwriters Shay Hatten (2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”) and Len Wiseman (who is also directing) to punch up the script. She may or may not receive credit for her work; sources close to the project say that will ultimately be decided by the Writers Guild of America.

De Armas revealed the collaboration in Elle magazine, saying she wanted to be closely involved in the behind-the-scenes process for “Ballerina,” which centers on a take-no-prisoners vigilante who is similar to Keanu Reeves’ character in the original film series.

“It was really important for me to hire a female writer, because to that point when I got involved in the project, it was only the director, Len Wiseman, and another guy. And I was like, ‘That’s not going to work.’ So I interviewed, like, five or six female writers. We hired Emerald Fennell, which I was so proud of,” de Armas told the magazine.

“Ballerina” follows de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Other than a vague logline, any details around the film — including co-stars of de Armas — have been kept under wraps.

Before “Ballerina” twirls to the big screen, Reeves will return — with nunchucks — to kick ass and take names in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is due in theaters on March 24, 2023. The first three installments in the action-heavy vengeance franchise have been commercially successful, grossing a combined $587 million worldwide. A fifth entry is already in development.

Fennell has been high on Hollywood’s radar after she won a screenwriting Oscar for “Promising Young Woman.” She previously served as showrunner for “Killing Eve” Season 2 and recently appeared on Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” as Camilla Bowles.