‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Hobbit’ Film, TV, Theme Park and Gaming Rights Sold to Video Games Company Embracer

Middle Earth Enterprises, the holding company that owns all of J.R.R. Tolkein’s works including “Lord of the Rings,” “The Hobbit” and more, has been sold to video games company Embracer.

In February of this year, Variety exclusively revealed that the previous owner, the Saul Zaentz Co., was looking to sell.

The rights – which include movies, television, books, theater and theme parks – have been sold for an undisclosed amount.

“I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world’s most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group. I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio,” said Lars Wingefors, Founder and Group CEO Embracer Group.

Marty Glick, COO of The Saul Zaentz Company added: “We at the Zaentz Company have had the honor over the past half century of stewarding the Tolkien rights so that Lord of the Rings and Hobbit fans worldwide could enjoy award winning epic films, challenging video games, first rate theatre and merchandise of every variety. We could not be more thrilled that it is Embracer now taking up the responsibility and we are confident their group will take it to new heights and dimensions while maintaining homage to the spirit of these great literary works.”

