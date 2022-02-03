Embankment Launch Global Sales on Wild Horse Feature Documentary ‘Born Wild’

Embankment have launched global sales on “Born Wild,” the feature documentary from director Adam McClelland.

Described as an “epic and intimate story of humankind’s deep connection with animals,” “Born Wild” is set in North Carolina’s storm-beaten but beautiful coastline, where humans and wild mustang horses live side-by-side.

The horses have existed there since the first colonies but now are fighting for survival.

“These two dwindling groups of survivors must learn from and support each other if they are to last in this delicately balanced environment between land and sea, already fast disappearing as the effects of climate change take hold,” reads the logline.

McClelland (“Keepers of The Wild”) has spent the past two years embedded in The Outer Banks in North Carolina, documenting not only residents and conservationists but also climate change experts and, of course, the horses themselves.

“Born Wild” is in the final stages of production with delivery scheduled for Q4 2022. Embankment will show first footage to buyers ahead of the EFM.

“Keepers of The Wild” premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. He has also made commercial work for Google, Amex and GQ, among other brands.

He has also made films for Al Gore’s Climate Reality, helping the org nab a Silver Lion in Branded Content at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity.

“Growing up in North Carolina I was always interested in its barrier islands. ‘Born Wild’ explores the shifting boundaries of our land, our relationship to nature, the animal instinct to adapt, and the limits of humans to respond to the rising seas,” said McClelland in a statement. “I could not be more excited to be telling this story with this team.”

Producer Matthew Perniciaro added: “Adam has created a beautiful film, an inspiring tale that we cannot wait to share with audiences around the globe. We feel honored to be working with Embankment on the project.”

The film is produced by Bow and Arrow Entertainment – who boast 15 Sundance premieres over the past six years, including “The Truffle Hunters” and “Disclosure” – in association with Shield Pirate and Diorama.