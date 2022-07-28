‘Elvis’ Breakout Olivia DeJonge Joins Cooper Raiff’s ‘The Trashers’

Olivia DeJonge has joined the cast of Cooper Raiff’s “The Trashers.”

The deal comes on the heels of DeJonge’s breakout performance in “Elvis,” in which she played Priscilla Presley, the wife of the King of Rock. The film crossed $200 million globally this past weekend, becoming one of the rare movies geared towards older audiences to be a commercial success. The performance also earned DeJonge some superlatives from critics and awards watchers, with USA Today praising her as “spot-on” and Gold Derby’s Edward Douglas singling out her “emotional scenes with [co-star Austin] Butler” and describing her work as “head-turning.”

In “The Trashers,” DeJonge will join an ensemble that includes Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”) and David Harbour of “Stranger Things” fame. Details are being kept under wraps, but the film reportedly follows the rise and fall of Jimmy Galante, a garbage tycoon with ties to the Genovese crime family. It’s Raiff’s follow up to “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the romantic drama that was a huge hit at Sundance, where it scored a $15 million sale to Apple. Raiff also directed the acclaimed 2020 indie “Shithouse.”

“The Trashers” is scheduled to begin shooting this fall in New Jersey. Several studios are already circling in the hopes of landing distribution rights.

DeJonge also appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s horror hit “The Visit,” as well as the HBO limited series “The Staircase,” and the Netflix drama series “The Society.” Other credits include the TNT series “Will” and the films, “Josie & Jack” and “Stray Dolls.”DeJonge is represented by CAA.

A representative for DeJonge did not respond to a request for comment.