Elvira’s ‘Munsters’ Role Is Unlike Anything She’s Ever Done: ‘A Super Straight Character’

Filmmaker and musician Rob Zombie has been sharing plenty of insight for his upcoming release, the big-screen adaptation of “The Munsters.” He recently shared casting news that Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, is set to appear in the film. “Here, I am playing this character that’s so so different from what I normally do, I’m playing a super straight character,” Peterson revealed.

Last week, Zombie posted a photo of Peterson who looked unrecognizable in a red wig with a pink checkered suit. He wrote, “Straight from the set of ‘The Munsters’ is your first look at Barbara Carr, the #1 real estate agent in all of Mockingbird Heights. Barbara is played by none other the Cassandra Peterson @therealelvira. Yes, the Mistress of the Dark has joined the cast of ‘The Munsters.'”

Speaking with Variety, Peterson adds, “Barbara is a normal woman, this real estate agent. It was exciting and terrifying, but it was really cool.”

As previously announced, the reboot will star Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Peterson said she had already shot her part and traveled to Budapest where the film is shooting. “I had the best time with all of the actors that I was working with, and we had so much fun.” Adds Peterson, “The people there, the set, they built the house — oh my god, it was just all magical. It was like ‘The Munsters’ came alive. It was insane.”

Peterson teases audiences are “really going to love it” and praises Zombie’s work and his wife, Sheri Moon Zombie. “Sheri is freaking adorable as Lily Munster. I see on social media people asking, ‘Why is Rob always casting her?’ Because she’s freaking good. I think she killed it and people will be really surprised and really like her character.”

Zombie announced that he would be writing and helming the film, based on the ’60s sitcom about a family of friendly monsters, and that he will be constructing all of Mockingbird Lane. The film follows the family who relocates from Transylvania to the American suburbs. It is set up at Universal Studios’ 1440 Entertainment division.