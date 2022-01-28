Elliott Hasler’s ‘Vindication Swim’ Biopic Casts Douglas Hodge, James Wilby (EXCLUSIVE)

Elliott Hasler’s indie biopic “Vindication Swim” has added Douglas Hodge and James Wilby to the cast.

Hodge recently appeared as Alfred Pennyworth in “Joker” opposite Joaquin Phoenix and has also had recurring roles in “The Great” and “Lost in Space.”

Wilby played Lord Falmouth in BBC period drama “Poldark” and has appeared in “Gosford Park” and the television series “Victoria” alongside Jenna Coleman.

“Vindication Swim” is based on the true story of Mercedes Gleitze, who became the first British woman to swim the English Channel in 1927.

In the feature Gleitze is played by newcomer Kirsten Callaghan.

“The film portrays Mercedes’ upstream struggle in overcoming both the cold waters of the English Channel and the oppressive society of 1920s England,” reads the logline. “However, after a rival comes forward claiming to have accomplished the same feat, Mercedes is forced into battle to retain her record and her legacy.”

In “Vindication Swim,” Hodge will play The Newsreader while Wilby steps into the role of Mr. Havers, who is employed by Mercedes’ rival Edith Gade.

Also joining them are John Locke (“Cyrano”), as Mercedes’ swim coach Harold Best, and Victoria Summer (“Saving Mr. Banks”) as her rival Gade.

“Vindication Swim” began shooting in Aug. 2019 in the U.K. before being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has since wrapped and is now in post-production at London’s Warner Bros. De Lane Lea Studios.

Composer Daniel Clive McCallum (“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”) provides the score.

Sally Humphreys, Douglas McJannet and Simon Hasler are producing.