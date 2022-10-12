Ella Rubin Joins Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ella Rubin has been cast opposite Anne Hathaway in the Prime Video movie “The Idea of You,” about a mom who embarks on a romance with the lead singer of the world’s hottest boy band.

Rubin will play the Academy Award-winner’s daughter in the movie, based on Robinne Lee’s bestselling contemporary love story of the same name. “The Idea of You” centers on Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother. First, Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has canceled his Coachella trip with their 16-year-old daughter (Rubin). Sophie steps in to save the day, braving the crowds and desert temperatures, but things really heat up when she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of boy band August Moon (Jaiden Anthony, Raymond Cham, Vik White, and Dakota Adan round out the group).

Production begins this month on the Amazon Original movie, which will be directed by Michael Showalter, from a script by Jennifer Westfeldt, who will also executive produce. The movie is produced by Oscar winner Cathy Shulman (via her Welle Entertainment label), joined by Gabrielle Union (for her I’ll Have Another banner), Hathaway (via her Somewhere Pictures label), Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter and Jordana Mollick. I’ll Have Another’s Kian Gass will also executive produce.

Rubin was most recently seen alongside Elle Fanning in Hulu’s “The Girl From Plainville, the Netflix limited series “The Chair” and the HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot. In 2019, she made her Broadway debut starring opposite Marisa Tomei in Tennessee Williams’ “The Rose Tattoo” and previously appeared in the Marc Lawrence-directed film “The Rewrite,” as well as on the Hulu series “Difficult People,” Showtime’s “Billions” and CBS’ “Unforgettable.”

She is represented by Kipperman Management, Paradigm Talent Agency, and imPRint.