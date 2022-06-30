Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”

“I’m not one of those [actors who doesn’t watch her own movies],” Olsen said. “I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.

“My name was on it and the exact time and date,” Olsen added. “It’s just distracting.”

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon explained that Marvel screeners have watermarks on them “in case you sell it illegally,’ to Which Olsen responded, “How do you even do that? Who do you even send it to? How do you even record it on a computer?”

As for Olsen’s future in the MCU, the actor remains in the dark. Scarlet Witch’s fate was left unknown at the end of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The character’s Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” is getting an Agatha Harkness spinoff, while rumors continue to swirl about some kind of Scarlet Witch standalone project.

“I would love to be a part of both of those,” Olsen said on “The View.” “No one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret, because I’m bad at that. I know nothing about my future…Keep spreading rumors and maybe they’ll hire me again.”

As for watching “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the comic book tentpole is now streaming on Disney+ should Olsen want to check out a version without a watermark.