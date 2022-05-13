Elizabeth Olsen ‘Never Met’ John Krasinski Despite ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Battle: ‘I Don’t Know Him’

Spoilers below for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Perhaps the most shocking moment in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is when Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch kills off John Krasinski’s Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. The actor exits the film not even 10 minutes after making his Marvel Cinematic Debut as the leader of the Fantastic Four. What was it like facing off against Krasinski on set? Don’t ask Olsen.

“I don’t know him,” Olsen revealed while taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test. The question was whether or not John Krasinski is the smartest man on Earth, a reference to the same title Mr. Fantastic holds in the comic books. Olsen added, “I would never assume that an actor would be the smartest man alive.”

When Vanity Fair asked Olsen if she didn’t know Krasinski, the actor responded, “I don’t think so. No, I’ve never met him… I’ve never met him. Never met him!…I’ve never met that man. I’ve met his wife.”

It turns out Olsen did not meet a single one of the actors in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” who appeared as cameos during the Illuminati sequence. Krasinski was joined by Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Haley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel and Anson Mount as Black Bolt.

“I’ve never met [any of] them,” Olsen recently told CinemaBlend. “Movie magic!”

As for justifying Scarlet Witch’s brutal killings of the Illuminati members, Olsen said, “We decided that the limitation is that she’s not in her body. She is in a less oiled version of her body, so it’s not capable of doing as much as our universe’s Wanda could do. It’s more about using the body like a bad car or something, a not-so-tuned-up car. I wanted it to be easier [for Wanda to kill the Illuminati]. It was amazing to get to have those moments.”

Watch Olsen take Vanity Fair’s lie detector test in the video below.