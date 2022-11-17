‘Elemental’ Trailer: Pixar Unveils an Eye-Popping New World Where Fire, Earth, Water and Air Co-Exist

Pixar is finally answering the long-awaited question: What if elements had feelings? The acclaimed studio has released the first trailer for its upcoming 27th feature “Elemental,” set to release next year.

Directed by Peter Sohn, who helmed Pixar’s “The Good Dinosaur,” “Elemental” is set in a world where the four classic elements — fire, earth, water and air — are alive and coexist. The two main characters, go-with-the-flow Wade and fiery Amber, are both young adults living in the city who meet each other and bump heads. In spite of their fundamental differences, however, the two develop a connection as they realize they have deeper similarities than what’s on the outside.

Denise Ream, who worked with Sohn on “The Good Dinosaur,” produces the film. In a statement when the film was first announced in May, Sohn explained that the premise of the film was inspired by his experiences growing up in New York City as the son of Korean immigrants.

“My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx,” Sohn said. “We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to ‘Elemental.’ Our story is based on the classic elements — fire, water, land and air. Some elements mix with each other, and some don’t. What if these elements were alive?”

“Elemental” is set to release in theaters June 16, 2023. The film will keep Pixar in theaters following the release of “Lightyear” earlier this year. Before the “Toy Story” spinoff, three consecutive Pixar movies – “Soul,” “Luca” and “Turning Red” – all premiered on Disney+.

Watch the “Elemental” trailer below.