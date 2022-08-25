Eddie Liu, Leon Dai Head Cast of ‘Chopin’ Taiwan-U.S Immigrant Drama Film

‘Chopin’



“Kung Fu” and “Never Have I Ever” star Eddie Liu and Leon Dai will head the cast of “Chopin,” an upcoming Taiwan American immigrant story set in suburban U.S. They are joined by Taiwanese veteran actress Chen Shu-Fang.



“Chopin” tells the story of Chopin Wu (played by Liu), who returns home to small-town America where he grew up to amend an estranged relationship with his workaholic father (Dai). With a sudden appearance from his ailing grandmother (Chen), he is confronted by a past he had left behind. In the midst of a health crisis and a broken family, Wu is forced to re-examine old relationships, embrace a heritage he once denied and discover the importance of family and identity.



The film is the feature directorial debut from decorated commercial director Vincent Lin of New York-based Valiant Pictures. Valiant co-founder Matthew D’Amato (“Clementine,” “Snakehead”) is set as executive producer, with Hui Chieh Danielle Yen of Taiwan’s Select Entertainment TW, serving as consultant and production partner.

Production starts early 2023. As yet, no sales agent has been attached to handle international rights.

“As a first-generation Taiwanese American, like many first-generation immigrants, we grew up between two worlds. This generational, language, and cultural gap created a dissonance that often translated into misunderstandings, prejudice, and dissension within our own families as well as the community and relationships around us,” said Lin a prepared statement. “Drawing upon my personal upbringing of immigrant family assimilation, the story of Chopin explores bridging that gap and what it means to be Asian American… And [asks] is that any different than being simply American?”



Liu is an U.S. actor born to Chinese immigrant parents. His first major television credit was a recurring role on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” He portrays Henry Yan, one of the main characters of the third season of The CW’s “Kung Fu.”



Now in her eighties, Chen achieved a rare double in 2020, when she won the Golden Horse Film Awards’ best actress prize for “Little Big Women” and the best supporting actress prize for “Dear Tenant.”



Dai is one of Taiwan’s most successful actors, with credits including “The Assassin,” “The Great Buddha+” and “Your Name Engraved Herein” and seven Golden Horse Awards to his credit. His 2009 film “Cannot Live Without You” won five Golden Horse Awards, including one for Dai as best director.