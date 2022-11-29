Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Body-Swap Comedy ‘Family Leave’ With Jennifer Garner

“The Office” star Ed Helms will join Jennifer Garner in “Family Leave,” a body-swap comedy set at Netflix.

Joseph McGinty Nichol, known professionally as McG, is directing the film, which is written by Adam Sztykiel (“Black Adam,” “Made of Honor”) and adapted from author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s heartwarming book “Bedtime For Mommy.”

In the film, Garner and Helms will play Jess and Bill Walker, two parents who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, the Walkers will attempt to unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout. Additional cast members, who will play the rest of the Walker clan, have yet to be announced.

David Hyman and Jason Brian Rosenthal will serve as executive producers. McG, whose directing credits include “The Babysitter,” “Rim of the World” and the upcoming feature “Uglies,” is producing the movie with Mary Viola for Wonderland. Additional producers include Garner, Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard for Grey Matter Productions; and Nicole King Solaka for Linden Entertainment.

Helms, best known for playing Cornell alum Andy Bernard on the long-running sitcom “The Office,” recently wrote and co-created the Peacock comedy series “Rutherford Falls” with fellow “Office” veteran Mike Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas. On the film side, Helms starred in the Sundance romantic comedy “Together Together” alongside Patti Harrison. His other credits include “The Hangover” trilogy, “Tag,” “Vacation” and “Chappaquiddick.”

