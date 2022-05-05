‘Easter Sunday’ Trailer: Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang and Tiffany Haddish Cause Chaotic Family Antics

Universal and Dreamworks have released the first trailer for Jo Koy’s “Easter Sunday.” The film stars the comedian in his first feature film role and is set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday. The trailer first debuted at CinemaCon.

The film. opening Aug. 5, is a love letter to the Filipino community and is the first studio film to star an all-Filipino main cast. Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips star alongside Koy, who returns home for an Easter week of eating, laughing, drinking and riotous fun.

The trailer shows how Koy draws from both personal experience and his standup comedy routine, as it features Koy’s on-screen mother commenting on how he should have been a lawyer. Another family moment reveals how they all have the same ATM pin number in honor of Filipino-American boxer Manny Pacquiao’s birthday. Haddish plays a cop who tells Koy, “Me and your dad used to be real intimate back in the day.”

Amblin is producing alongside DreamWorks. The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically. Amblin Partners and Universal will share international distribution rights.

The movie was directed by Jay Chandrasekhar with a script by Ken Cheng. The film is produced by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. “Easter Sunday” is executive produced by Koy, Jessica Gao, Yang, Cheng, Joe Meloche, Nick Reynolds and Seth William Meier.

Watch the full trailer below