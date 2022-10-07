Dwayne Johnson Rules Out Presidential Run: ‘I Love Being a Daddy’ and ‘That’s the Most Important Thing’

Dwayne Johnson is no longer considering a run for president. The actor confirmed to CBS Sunday Morning that he will not be running for office because he wants to prioritize his role as a father instead.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” Johnson said when asked about running for president. “I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

Johnson continued, “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s…Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.”

“Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy,” he concluded. “That’s it.”

Johnson expressed interest in running for president as early as 2017, when he told Variety he would “100% consider” a run. Just last year, the actor confirmed to Vanity Fair that he met with people in politics to conduct “a small amount of research and analysis to see” what a presidential run in the future could look like.

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics,” Johnson said in the interview. “I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

Johnson is currently on a press tour to promote his DC superhero movie “Black Adam,” which opens in theaters Oct. 21 from Warner Bros.