Dwayne Johnson ‘Absolutely’ Plans to Make a Black Adam vs. Superman Movie: ‘That Is the Whole Point of This, Man’

Dwayne Johnson recently told CinemaBlend that “the whole point” of bringing Black Adam to the big screen in his own standalone movie is so that one day he can make a Black Adam vs. Superman movie. Johnson has often been asked by fans which character would win in a fight (“It depends on who’s playing Superman,” he said at Comic-Con over the summer). When asked directly if he “intends to make a movie where Black Adam fights [Superman],” Johnson replied: “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man.”

“I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin,” Johnson said. “And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was…you know, Black Adam. Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not the rest of the masses out there. What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”

Johnson stressed that “I have been listening and I’ve been wanting to address fans for years” regarding the desire to have Black Adam and Superman fight on the big screen.

“I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you,’” Johnson added. “So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out.”

Johnson’s “Black Adam” movie also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and Pierce Brosnan. The film opens in theaters Oct. 21 from Warner Bros.