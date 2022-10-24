Dwayne Johnson Champions ‘Black Adam’ 90% Audience Score: Making Fans Happy Is the ‘Only Thing That Matters’

Dwayne Johnson is praising fans in the wake of “Black Adam” launching to $67 million at the domestic box office and $140 million worldwide. The movie now marks Johnson’s biggest box office opener in the U.S. as a leading man. While “Black Adam” was widely panned by film critics (its Rotten Tomatoes score is 39% from 219 review), audiences appear to be responding more favorably. Johnson has repeatedly touted the movie’s 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is “the highest audience score for a DC theatrical film” since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

“A huge THANK YOU to the fans for our amazing 90% audience score for ‘Black Adam,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Highest audience score for a DC theatrical film since ‘Dark Knight.’ As always, the fans matter most and we’re always committed to deliver for them. So make sure you stay til the end credits.”

Earlier in the weekend, Johnson called the 90% audience score for “Black Adam” “so gratifying for so many reasons,” adding, “Thank you for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.”

Johnson repeatedly told fans ahead of “Black Adam” opening in theaters that it would forever change the DC film universe. Speaking to CinemaBlend earlier this month, the actor said changing DC meant finally listening to the fans.

“I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin,” Johnson said. “What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”

“I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you,’” Johnson added. “So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out.”

“Black Adams” earned largely negative reviews from critics, who called it “repetitive” and “anti-entertainment.” In a somewhat favorable review for Variety, chief film critic Peter Debruge conceded that “the film’s whole purpose is to give Black Adam a suitably grand introduction on the assumption that he’ll be pitted against a more deserving adversary soon enough.”

“Black Adam” is playing in theaters nationwide.

