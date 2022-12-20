Dwayne Johnson: Black Adam Won’t Be in ‘First Chapter’ of James Gunn-Led DC Universe, but May Return

Black Adam has been buried, but he isn’t (quite) dead.

Dwayne Johnson says that after talking with DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, Johnson’s DC anti-hero Black Adam “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.”

But Johnson added a statement posted to social media that DC and his production company, Seven Bucks, “have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.”

In response, Gunn tweeted, “Love the Rock, and I’m always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

The announcement is the latest in a flurry of headlines that have followed Gunn’s appointment to the head of DC Studios with producer Peter Safran, as the two men reshape the future of Warner Bros.’s slate of films, TV shows and games based on DC characters. Gunn and Safran have systematically untangled the DC Universe from the suite of characters that have been established over the last 10 years, starting with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman — two actors who have played the roles in multiple movies.

Johnson, by contrast, just made his DC debut with “Black Adam,” which premiered in theaters in October to disappointing box office returns, throwing prospects of a sequel into doubt within weeks of its opening. To date, the movie’s earned $391 million worldwide (against a $195 million budget, plus marketing), and studio insiders have told Variety it will likely lose money, an assessment Johnson has disputed on Twitter.

