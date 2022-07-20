‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie First Look Reveals Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page Ready to Role-Play

On the evening ahead of its official unveiling at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is offering a first look to those already wandering the San Diego Convention Center, displaying footage of characters played by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and more cast members.

Variety has filmed a video from the Comic-Con floor depicting the character designs for the film’s cast, showcasing looks for Pine, Rodriguez, Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Pine’s character seems to be a bard, shredding on a lute before shredding the air with a sword. Rodriguez wields a battle axe, while Page has a dagger, a sword and a heavy suit of armor. Smith appears to be a wizard, while Lillis seems to be a druid or a ranger. Grant’s appearance concludes the promotional reel, holding a torch and some tea.

Paramount Pictures will pull the curtain back on “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” during a Comic-Con Hall H panel on Thursday afternoon. Various cast members and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are expected to make appearances.

Based on Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons, the Paramount and eOne feature is being produced by Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer, with executive producers Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian.

While the film is a fantasy, Pine has hinted at a rather light-hearted tone, stating that it draws inspiration from “Game of Thrones,” but also from works like “The Princess Bride,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Goonies.”

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.